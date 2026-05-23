'Well-being of humanity': UAE residents to pray for peace, stability on Day of Arafah

As faithful in the UAE prepare to observe the Day of Arafah on May 26, many residents said that this year’s prayers are centred around peace, stability and protection amid ongoing regional uncertainty.

Observed a day before Eid Al Adha, the Day of Arafah is considered one of the holiest days in Islam, with many residents planning to spend the day fasting, praying, seeking forgiveness and reflecting quietly with family.

“The Day of Arafah holds immense spiritual significance because it is the pinnacle of Hajj and a day of mercy, forgiveness and nearness to Allah,” said Sheikh Ayaz Housee, religious advisor of Next Generation School and Al Manar Islamic Center.

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“It reminds Muslims of humility, repentance and the unity of humanity before God regardless of status, race or nationality.”

He added that Islamic teachings describe the Day of Arafah as one of the greatest days for dua and seeking forgiveness. “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that the best supplication is the supplication made on the Day of Arafah, encouraging believers to turn sincerely to Allah with hope, gratitude and repentance,” he said.

Sheikh Ayaz said Islam encourages believers to remain spiritually grounded during uncertain times. “Muslims are taught to pray not only for themselves but also for peace, justice, protection and the well-being of humanity as a whole,” he said.

For many residents in the UAE, the day has become a moment to pause from busy routines and spend more time in prayer and reflection.

Abdel Rehman, a 38-year-old Sudanese resident living in Sharjah, said that his prayers this year are focused on peace and safety for people across the world.

“When you constantly hear about tensions and uncertainty, you naturally start praying more for peace and protection,” he said. “The UAE gives us a feeling of safety and stability, and on the Day of Arafah, I will be praying for that peace to continue for everyone.”

Asad Karim, a Pakistani national based in Sharjah, said he plans to spend the entire day fasting while continuing his work. “No matter how busy work gets, I never want to miss fasting on Arafah,” he said.

“I usually keep the day very simple. I avoid unnecessary distractions, listen to Quran whenever possible, and spend time making dua.”

Ahmed, an Egyptian working in Abu Dhabi, said the Day of Arafah helps him reconnect spiritually every year. “I try to stay away from all other distractions and spend more time in prayer,” he said.

“We are planning to spend the day quietly with family, attend prayers, read the Quran and prepare simple iftar meals before Eid Al Adha celebrations begin,” added Ahmed.