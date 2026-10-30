UAE residents can now pay taxes using Tabby, Jaywan cards, authority announces

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has added two new payment methods to its platform, allowing taxpayers in the UAE to pay their taxes through Tabby and Jaywan.

The move expands the payment options available to taxpayers, offering more ways to settle their dues. The latest addition builds on the UAE's wider rollout of Tabby as a payment option for government services.

In July this year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) introduced Tabby, allowing customers to pay ministry fees and fines in installments over four to 12 months, with a maximum of Dh20,000 per transaction.

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The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) also added Tabby to its payment options in July. Customers can use the platform to split payments for ICP services into installments over three to 12 months, for transactions of up to Dh20,000, subject to credit assessment.

The ICP provides a range of services to UAE residents, including Emirates ID, visa, residency, family data, nationality and passport services, as well as validation gateway services.

The move builds on an arrangement introduced by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in November last year, allowing UAE residents to pay federal government fees and fines through Tabby in monthly installments.

Under the arrangement, Tabby pays the full amount to the relevant government entity, while customers repay the amount according to pre-agreed terms.

The service follows the buy now, pay later model, allowing customers to split payments instead of settling the full amount upfront.