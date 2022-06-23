Residents of UAE, Saudi Arabia most frequent cleaners in the world: Survey

Many continue to be concerned about cleanliness as a result of Covid-19 pandemic

A survey by Dyson has revealed that residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia were the most frequent cleaners worldwide.

In the survey, residents of the UAE and Saudi Arabia were found to be the most frequent cleaners, with 82 per cent in UAE and 84 per cent in Saudi Arabia deep cleaning their homes more than once a month compared to the global average of 71 per cent. However, it was also found in the same survey that 40 per cent of people in Saudi Arabia and 36 per cent from the UAE were only motivated to clean when their home was dusty or when there was visible dust and dirt on the floor.

The study, undertaken by 32,282 respondents from 33 countries around the globe revealed that 95 per cent of people are cleaning just as much, if not more, than they did last year. The findings also showed that respondents want to ensure their homes remain a clean and healthy space as many continue to be concerned about the cleanliness of their homes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a cause for concern if people only clean when they spot visible dust on the floors as many dust particles are microscopic in size," says Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson.

"In fact, by the time people spot visible dust in the home, it is highly likely that there are dust mites in your home."

The research shows that the best way to tackle dust is to remove it from the home completely.

When asked what people think is the biggest contributor to household dust, 37 per cent of UAE respondents believed it was sand and dust particles with 36 per cent of respondents being extremely worried about bringing outdoor dust inside.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are now entering the dustier summer months, and with the recent sandstorms that have engulfed both nations, it is more important than ever to keep homes clean to protect from dust particles that may get into people's bodies, potentially causing health issues.

Are people cleaning the right spaces in their homes – with the right methods?

The study reveals that people feel that vacuum cleaners are the most effective in removing dust from the home, yet, a wet cloth remains as the top cleaning tool by owners at 69 per cent, with the vacuum cleaner coming fourth.

Additionally, 65 per cent of UAE and 71 per cent of Saudi Arabian respondents said they are least likely to use a vacuum to clean their home.

"Using a wet cloth to clean surfaces is fine, but the sequence of cleaning tools matter. Dampening dust on floors – even fine dust invisible to the naked eye – could mean that you're creating a habitat more favourable to dust mite and mould proliferation," explains Monika.

"Dust is most effectively removed with a vacuum cleaner first, before going on to wipe surfaces. Even then, it is important to use a vacuum cleaner with effective filtration and sealing technology to ensure that whatever you vacuum remains trapped and is not expelled back into the home."

Although the survey shows positive shifts in cleaning habits, with more people worldwide vacuuming some of the commonly overlooked spaces including their mattresses and sofas, many in the Gulf continue to neglect these spaces – 37 per cent in UAE and 33 per cent in Saudi Arabia do not vacuum their mattress and sofas.