27-year-old Dubai resident wins first free Binghatti apartment in new draw

The first winner of a free Binghatti apartment through the ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ draw has been announced.

Aysha Ameer, a 27-year-old Dubai resident from Kerala, India, gets to take the keys home to one of Binghatti's studio apartments as part of the draw.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Chambers, the draw will allow shoppers across select stores and outlets in Dubai to scan a QR code if they have spent at least Dh500 and enter the contest.

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The luxury real estate developer Binghatti will serve as the exclusive partner and will deliver around 12 apartments for the lucky winners. The draw is open until August 30, where the final winner of the 12th apartment will be announced.

Ameer, the first winner of the weekly draw, was randomly shopping when her husband suggested she enter the draw after seeing multiple signs across the shopping mall and on social media.

“I filled in the details and then I get a call on Friday telling me that you've won this home,” she told Khaleej Times. “And initially, I was thinking that it's some kind of scam and then they sent me an email with all the details.”

The Dubai resident got married last year, and she and her husband were thinking of already buying an apartment but had to pause as the regional conflict took over earlier this year.

“I really never thought that I would win something like that,” she admitted. "You see all these people winning stuff, you feel happy for them, but you feel like it never happens (to you). And then when something like this happens to you, you actually realise that you can just get lucky and Dubai does this to you.”

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, the Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said that around 1,00 brands and over 4,000 outlets are participating in the draw.

“It's a very simple mechanic,” he said. “You just shop for Dh500 dirhams, scan the QR code, upload your receipt, and then you're in the draw.”

“Dubai always comes back stronger. And it will continue to come back stronger. With these types of initiatives, it’s more of a celebration of the community,” he added.