Rescuing kids, pets, cars: Watch how Fujairah got back on its feet in 7 days after floods

Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 9:06 AM

Fujairah was hit by heavy rains last week. The downpour left the emirate, along with others in the country, flooded.

Hundreds of residents were stranded and had to deal with substantial damage to homes, vehicles and other property. Seven Asian expats lost their lives, including five Pakistanis.

Residents have noted that emergency rescue teams and volunteers rose to the occasion with vigour, efficiently redirecting stranded people to shelters and helping recover lost or damaged property.

The clean up operations after heavy rains have been carried out efficiently as well. A senior official from the Ministry of Interior said in a video on Tuesday that 98 per cent of damaged roads in the country are already repaired and fully functional.

Another video was posted by the Ministry on Wednesday, showing the intense clean up operations that restored Fujairah back to how it was.

The video shows rescue vehicles navigating rivers of water on flooded streets. Emergency services, police, military personnel and volunteers can be seen helping rescue children, pets, and property while wading through knee-high waters.

The bright and clean city at the end of the video shows the success of the clean up operations. Thanks to the efforts of government bodies and volunteers, Fujairah is back on its feet!

