UAE rescue efforts at land, sea: Over 400 missions since January 2025

These rescue operations took place both inside and outside of the country

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 12:54 PM

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

UAE resident released by Israel after arrest for sailing to Gaza on aid flotilla

UAE: Wizz Air opens bookings for Abu Dhabi flights; airfares start from Dh312

The UAE carried out 467 rescue operations since the beginning of 2025, the National Guard Command announced on Tuesday, October 7.

These rescue operations — both inside and outside of the country — were carried out on land and sea until the third quarter of this year.

The National Search and Rescue Centre carried out 297 medical evacuation, medical transport, and air ambulance operations, while the Coast Guard Group conducted 170 search and rescue operations in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The authority has urged the public to contact the Search and Rescue Emergency Line (995) and the Coast Guard Emergency Line (996) to report any emergencies that require immediate assistance or intervention.

Yesterday, the authority revealed the UAE national ambulance had conducted 73,310 rescue missions until the third quarter of 2025.

These missions included traffic accidents, medical cases, and various injuries.