UAE worker rights: How should employer report workplace injury, calculate compensation?

As UAE seeks to keep workplaces safe for employees, the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has a mechanism in place to report cases of workplace injury or suspected occupational disease.

The authority requires the employer to:

Notify the relevant medical authority

Notify the competent police station based on the relevant geographical area

Notify the Ministry through the designated channels within 48 hours

Cover the worker's medical care costs in accordance with the applicable legislation in the UAE

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In the UAE, there is a clear system for monitoring work injuries and occupational diseases. Establishments with 50 or more workers are required by law to adopt this system, which includes:

A record of work-related injuries and occupational diseases

Necessary preventive tools and hands-on training programmes for workers engaged in high risk activities

An inventory of all activities that are dangerous to the health and safety of workers

Number of workers performing hazardous jobs

A mechanism for periodic health examination of workers engaged in hazardous activities

A mechanism to promptly report work injuries and occupational diseases incidents within the establishments

A mechanism to investigate incidents of work injuries, occupational diseases and take necessary measures to protect other workers from such injuries or diseases

A mechanism to obtain a report from the competent medical committees that shows the level of disability in the event of a work injury or occupational diseases

A log for periodic medical examination of workers

A record of workers exposed to occupational hazards for a period of not less than 5 years after the termination of their service

A document to the worker at the end of his service, showing the period of his service in the establishment performing such a hazardous job

Compensation for work injury and occupational diseases

In the event of a work injury or a disease, the employer is responsible for compensating the worker, or their dependents if the worker has died due to an incident at the workplace. The payment will be done according to the laws in force in the country, or according to the deceased worker’s will before his death.

If a worker suffers a job-related injury or occupational illness, the employer must cover the full cost of medical treatment until the worker recovers or their disability is confirmed. During the treatment period, the worker is entitled to full wages for up to six months, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.

In case of death or disability, according to Ministerial Resolution No 657 of 2022 in UAE, the value of work injury compensation shall be calculated as per the last basic wage received by the worker.

The compensation is calculated by the percentage assigned to the disability as per Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022, concerning work injuries and occupational diseases. In case of death or permanent total disability, the percentage assigned is 100. In the case of permanent partial disability, the percentage varies according to the type and severity.

The compensation due is the percentage multiplied by the value of the basic wage for a period of 24 months, provided that the amount of compensation is not less than Dh18,000 and not more than Dh200,000.