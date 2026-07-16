Dubai denies claims of explosions in Downtown area

The Dubai Media Office has refuted a Reuters report of sounds of explosions in Downtown Dubai, calling it "false". The news agency had earlier issued a flash alert citing witnesses as reporting 'booms' in the Downtown area.

The denial by Dubai's media regulatory authority was swift and called on the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information. It also warned both the public and the media from spreading rumours or unverified information.

"Necessary measures will be taken against media institutions that publish incorrect news or information related to the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the laws and regulatory frameworks in force in the Emirate...," the statement posted on X read.

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Despite the ever-evolving regional situation, the UAE has not dealt with any aerial threats within its borders for 67 days. The last time the nation's air defence systems intercepted drones and/or missiles inside the country was on May 10, 2026, when it dealt with two drones from Iran.

Since then, authorities have only engaged with aerial threats once — on July 12, 2026. On that day, the UAE's Ministry of Defence alerted residents at 6.37am to sounds that may be heard due to ongoing interception operations.

Later that day, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the missile threats detected were outside the country's borders, assuring residents that the situation was stable.