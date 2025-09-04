Dubai: Over 200 walls repainted as authorities tackle illegal graffiti

Dubai authorities have stepped up efforts to cover up graffiti across the emirate by repainting the walls vandalised with a new community-driven initiative led by Dubai Municipality.

More than 60 volunteers have already joined the Municipality’s teams to help to repaint over 200 walls since the launch of the initiative.

Graffiti is as an act of vandalism under the UAE Federal Penal Code when carried out without permission. Offenders face penalties that can include fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh10,000 and even prison sentences of up to one year. In aggravated cases, such as group vandalism, the punishment may extend to five years in jail. These deterrents reflect the seriousness with which the UAE views actions that deface public and private property, disrupt urban harmony, and compromise the city’s international image.

Alongside the enforcement of these laws, Dubai Municipality has chosen to take a proactive, positive approach to restoring the city’s built environment. Eng Abdulaziz Al Baloushi, Director of the Building Control Section at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the importance of involving the community in maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the city.

He explained that a comprehensive action plan has been developed to identify graffiti-affected walls, with colour samples taken from the original walls to ensure consistency in repainting. This guarantees the highest quality standards and ensures that results meet the expectations of residents and stakeholders.

The initiative has been warmly received by residents and property owners, who view it as a practical step to restore urban aesthetics while reinforcing Dubai Municipality’s commitment to protecting the city’s character.

Volunteers have also expressed their satisfaction in contributing to the campaign, noting the personal fulfilment of being part of a movement that fosters community participation, civic responsibility, and collective pride. Beyond repainting walls, the initiative also serves as an educational effort, raising awareness about the negative impact of illegal graffiti and encouraging responsible artistic expression through authorised channels.

Broader vision: Year of Community 2025

This initiative is closely aligned with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the 'Year of Community', which aims to strengthen social cohesion, encourage civic engagement, and promote volunteerism nationwide.

Dubai Municipality’s programme not only addresses a practical urban challenge but also advances the emirate’s sustainability and development goals by ensuring neighbourhoods remain welcoming, vibrant, and visually harmonious.

Legal art versus vandalism

While unsanctioned graffiti remains punishable by law, Dubai has provided legal avenues for artistic expression through platforms such as the Sikka Art Festival, Dubai Canvas, and community mural projects approved by Dubai Culture.

These initiatives are often government-backed and provide venues for artists to legally create murals and community art.