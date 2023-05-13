Remembering Sheikh Khalifa: How former UAE president touched the lives of Emiratis, expats through key initiatives

As the UAE marks his first death anniversary today, we look back on how his inclusive, visionary leadership empowered people

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the UAE, dedicated his life to serving his nation and left an indelible impact on the UAE’s people, progress and development. He built on the solid foundations established by the founding fathers of UAE to transform the country into a modern, prosperous, and globally recognised nation.

Under his leadership, the UAE made significant strides in key aspects of development, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and technology. The country became a thriving hub for business and commerce, attracting investors from around the world and establishing itself as a leading player in the global economy.

Sheikh Khalifa was an exemplary role model in championing social justice and equality, and demonstrated unsparing commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of his people. He launched several initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati youth, promoting gender equality, and providing opportunities for all segments of society.

Providing financial support

Sheikh Khalifa ordered the establishment of the debt settlement fund on December 2, 2011, on the 40th National Day, with an initial allocation of Dh10 billion, to help heavily indebted Emiratis settle their loans.

In 2014, the number of beneficiaries whose debts were dropped amounted to 3,482 citizens, and the total value of the waived amount touched Dh1.5 billion. The beneficiaries fell under the category of 'committed to pay in addition to the cases of social security, health disability or special needs and several humanitarian causes.

Building decent homes

In 2012, Sheikh Khalifa ordered the rapid replacement of Emiratis' houses built before 1990 in the emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. Some 12,500 such housing units met the replacement criteria and whose construction was estimated to be Dh10 billion.

Promoting literacy

The Khalifa Student Empowerment Program launched the Aqdar initiative (Arabic only) aims to promote literacy skills. The initiative is a part of the efforts to mark 2016 as a year for reading and embody the UAE's directives aimed at reinforcing its international stature in creativity and innovation.

Recognising education champions

The Khalifa Award for Education, awarded around 2007, aims to promote education, encourage outstanding educators, and enhance innovative education practices. The award aimed to discover successful individuals and educational practices at local, regional, and Arab levels.

As President of the UAE for over 18 years, Sheikh Khalifa strengthened the country’s position as a globally sought-after destination for all nationalities to thrive and prosper, a hub for diversity and inclusivity, and a land of opportunity for all.

He welcomed people from all faiths and backgrounds and treated them with respect and dignity, while upholding peaceful dialogue and mutual understanding to build bridges of communication with countries around the world.

