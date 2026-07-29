Two holidays, new museum: What UAE residents can expect in the rest of 2026

Almost seven months have passed, but 2026 still has plenty in store for UAE residents. As the second half of the year kicks off, a number of major developments and services are expected to change the everyday life of many in the country.

From improved connectivity between emirates with the expansion of Etihad Rail passenger services to new experiences, public holidays and changes across different sectors, residents can look forward to several updates before the year comes to an end.

The expected changes can impact how people travel, work, and spend their leisure time in the country. Here are some of what to expect in the UAE in the second half of 2026:

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1. More Etihad Rail stations

On June 30, 2026, history was made in the UAE with the launch of Etihad Rail's first passenger train between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The megaproject is set to expand during what remains of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. Seven new stations are scheduled to open this year are:

Dubai, Al Dhaid stations: September 30

Zayed City, Liwa stations (Al Dhafra): November 30

Al Sila, Al Dhannah, and Al Mirfa stations (Al Dhafra): December 20

As per the current schedule, the Sharjah University City Station will open in March 2027.

2. Two public holidays

While most long public holidays in 2026 like Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr are now behind us, there are still two more chances for a break this year.

Prophet's birthday The first of these two public holidays will be in August when residents will get some time off on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birthday, which falls on Rabi Al Awwal 12. The Islamic calendar is a lunar one so the exact date of the celebration depends on moon sighting of the Hijri month on August 14. The vacation will be either on Tuesday, August 25, or Wednesday, August 26. According to UAE rules, certain public holidays can be shifted to the beginning or end of the week if they fall on a weekday, which means that residents might get a long weekend this August.

Eid Al Etihad The UAE is set to celebrate its 55th Eid Al Etihad on Wednesday, December 2. As it is the case with the Prophet's birthday, the shift might happen and there is a possibility of a long weekend from Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 6.

3. Guggenheim Museum

Art lovers are the UAE are in for a bit treat in 2026 as the highly anticipated Guggenheim museum will open on December 11, 2026.

Designed by the late Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate Frank Gehry, the museum is located in the heart of the cultural district on Saadiyat Island, a meeting point between land and sea. The latest addition to Saadiyat's growing profile of cultural hubs — it joins the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.the Natural History Museum

In November 2025, the Capital saw the opening of two museums in the Saadiyat cultural district as well—the Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum.

4. Dubai Invite

In Dubai, a tourism initiative was announced earlier this month, offering residents the chance to get more than Dh3,000 in hotel discounts and dining deals when they invite family and friends to visit the emirate. The Dubai Invite push will run until October 31, which means that residents still have three more months to avail the benefits.

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, eligible residents can nominate up to five visitors arriving in Dubaiduring this period. The rewards, however, can be used until December 31, 2026, unless individual offers specify different validity periods.

5. Visa-free entry to Montenegro

Holders of a valid UAE residency permit for at least three years and want to travel during the summer holiday and up until October 1 this year can now visit Montenegro without needing to obtain a visa in advance. This is part of a temporary exemption announced by the Montenegrin government.

This visa exemption only applies if visitors arrive in Montenegro directly from the UAE. It does not cover travellers coming through other countries.

6. New Warner Bros. World ride

Two days ago, Warner Bros. World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi launched a new ride—the Kryptonite Collider, which is the indoor theme park's first new permanent attraction since it opened in 2018.

The new DC-themed ride places guests inside the villain's fictional 'Everyman Project', where they enter a LexCorp laboratory before boarding a 32-seat attraction that combines spinning motion, lighting, sound and visual effects, all centred around Superman's only known weakness — kryptonite.

The park will open its next ride, the Superman Up and Away, a flying roller coaster, in 2028. Like the Kryptonite Collider, the ride will be located in the Metropolis zone.