UAE sends relief aid to Philippines after deadly earthquake kills over 70

The UAE, through the Emirates International Aid Agency (Emirates Aid), has urgently responded to provide various relief aid to those affected by the earthquake that struck the central Philippines.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the central Philippines rose to 72 on Thursday, officials said, as the search for the missing wound down and rescuers turned their focus to the hundreds injured and thousands left homeless.

The government said 294 people were injured and around 20,000 had fled their homes. Nearly 600 houses were wrecked across the north of Cebu and many are sleeping on the streets as hundreds of aftershocks shake the area.

The aid, delivered in cooperation with relevant local authorities, supports the national efforts of the Philippine government to address the disaster.

The Emirates provided basic food and urgent life necessities in such difficult circumstances.

The agency continues to implement its emergency relief plans, reflecting the UAE's inspiring humanitarian vision and its constant commitment to assisting needy communities and people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, and natural disasters around the world.

More than 110,000 people in 42 communities affected by the quake will need assistance to rebuild their homes and restore their livelihoods, according to the regional civil defence office.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans but strong and destructive quakes come at random, with no technology available to predict when and where they might strike.