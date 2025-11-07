UAE sends relief aid to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

The UAE has launched an urgent humanitarian mission to support victims of the recent earthquake in northern Afghanistan.

A joint relief team — representing the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency, and the Emirates Red Crescent — departed the UAE to deliver emergency aid and assist communities affected by the disaster.

Upon arrival, the team began conducting field assessments in coordination with local authorities and international organisations to ensure effective relief operations. Their efforts aim to expand the response, provide logistical support, and deliver immediate assistance to those most in need.

As part of the operation, the UAE has established an air bridge to northern Afghanistan. Four aircrafts have already been dispatched, carrying essential relief supplies, medical materials, and shelter tents.

The relief airlift operation is being complemented by the procurement of additional supplies from Afghanistan’s local markets to ensure rapid response, reinforce relief efforts, support the injured, and alleviate the immediate impact of the disaster on affected families.