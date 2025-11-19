  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

UAE regulator warns of fake entity posing as Emirates Investment Bank

The regulator said the entity is not authorised to offer investment services in the UAE

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 9:20 AM

Top Stories

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

The UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has warned investors about an unidentified entity impersonating Emirates Investment Bank and operating through a cloned website.

The SCA, the federal regulator for financial markets in the UAE, said in a notice that the entity had circulated fake documents using its logo and those of other institutions.

Recommended For You

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

 

The alert said the operation was also running websites including www.uaeinvbank.com, which falsely present themselves as part of Emirates Investment Bank.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The regulator said the entity is not authorised to offer investment services in the UAE and urged investors to check the licensing status of any company before signing agreements or transferring funds. A list of all licensed firms is available on the SCA’s official website.

Earlier this month, the SCA issued another warning to investors, urging them to be careful while using trading apps. Some apps are owned by unlicensed firms and can expose you to legal liability. You can also be found in violation of AML laws if you use trading apps for illegal purposes.