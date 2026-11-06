Registration opens for Dubai Run 2026: Routes, bib collection; what you need to know

Registration is now open for Dubai Run on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website. The world's largest run is set to transform Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant track on November 22. Participants can choose between a 5km or 10km route and look at Dubai's landmarks up close — whether you’re running, jogging or walking, Dubai Run is accessible to all.

While the run starts at 6.30am, there are different arrival times starting from 4am, and participants must arrive during their registered slot. Capacity for each starting time is limited in the interest of safety. The start line closes at 8am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Routes

5km route: An accessible option for families and beginners; it begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall

10km route: A longer challenge through the city; it starts near Museum of the Future, crossing the Dubai Canal Bridge, then loops along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishes near DIFC Gate.

Bib collection

Registered participants must collect their bib and T-shirt at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park, from November 9 to 21. Collection timings are as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 4pm-11pm

Friday: 12pm-11pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8am-11pm

Others can collect your bib, provided they display a valid registration QR code. Those without a bib will not be allowed to participate; if you lose your bib, re-register and collect a new one.

Transport

If you are driving, it is recommended to park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at Dubai Mall for the 5km route, then take Dubai Metro to the start line. Ensure you have a Nol card with a minimum Dh15 balance to minimise queues on the day.

For the 5km route, head for World Trade Centre metro station

For 10km route, head for Emirates Towers metro station

Taxis can also be used, with designated drop-off and pick-up points located near the start lines.

As Khaleej Times earlier reported, the bus and taxi service road at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has been closed until the end of 2026. Dubai Fitness Challenge website advises using an alternative route to Business Bay Metro.

Points to note