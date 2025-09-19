UAE: Registration for one-day military training for Emirati women now open

Emirati women can now apply for the seventh cycle of Shabat Fakhr, a one-day military training programme that focuses on national identity and leadership skills development. The training will take place in November 2025, with applications closing on October 1.

The initiative, whose name translates to "Women of Pride," is organised by the Federal Youth Authority in cooperation with the UAE National Service & Reserve Authority and Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School, the Gulf region's first women's military academy, established in 1990.

Targeting Emirati women aged 18 to 35, Shabat Fakhr provides participants with military life experience through team-building exercises, leadership drills, and decision-making challenges in a training environment.

Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has seen more than 490 Emirati women participate across six cycles. Officials report the program has developed practical skills and increased national awareness among participants.

"This is the seventh cycle, and we are proud to see Emirati women stepping forward to embrace this opportunity," an official from the National Service & Reserve Authority told Khaleej Times. "Their participation reflects pride, responsibility, and commitment to serving their nation."

The programme has been inspired from UAE Federal Law No. 6 of 2014, which makes national service mandatory for Emirati men aged 18 to 30, while female participation remains voluntary. Programs such as Shabat Fakhr offer women structured access to military training and civic duty participation outside the mandatory framework.

"Through this program, we aim to instil values of discipline, resilience, and national identity," said an official, adding: "Shabat Fakhr provides young Emirati women opportunities to carry forward service and leadership principles across sectors."

The one-day course connects to the UAE's National Youth Agenda 2031, which emphasises youth empowerment and active citizenship. The program includes drills and exercises that develop teamwork and decision-making skills that participants can apply in education, careers, and community involvement.

Participants complete activities at Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School, which has provided military education for women since 1990, supporting the UAE's approach to women's participation in defence and security sectors.

Registration for Shabat Fakhr's November cycle is open through the Emirates Youth Authority's official platform until October 1, 2025.