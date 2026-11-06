Gen Z Zone, Asian Village: What to expect as Dubai opens registration for Souk Al Freej

Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the fifth season of Souk Al Freej, offering free stalls to local entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families.

The community market will be held across three public parks between December 11 and January 17, with shopping, food, cultural activities and family entertainment planned during Dubai’s winter season.

The first stop will be Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from December 11 to 20. Souk Al Freej will then move to Al Barsha Pond Park from December 25 to January 3, before concluding at Al Warqa Park from January 8 to 17. It will run daily from 4.30pm to 10pm.

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A total of 50 stalls will be available, including 10 for supporting activities and food and beverage services. Entrepreneurs and productive families can sell homemade food, handicrafts, fashion items and sustainable products, while meeting customers directly.

The municipality said the initiative is meant to give small businesses an accessible retail platform and help locally made products reach more consumers.

New attractions have also been added for the fifth season. These include an Asian Village Experience, with Asian-inspired designs, food and cultural activities; a Gen Z zone; free-play areas for children; and creative workshops.

Visitors will also be able to try a zipline and take part in a treasure hunt, which will lead participants through the market and participating stalls.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said Souk Al Freej had become a platform for local entrepreneurs and productive families to showcase their products and reach customers.

“Through this initiative, we provide small businesses with opportunities to showcase their products, engage directly with consumers and reach new customers in an accessible, organised environment,” he said.

He added that the municipality was working to expand the role of parks beyond recreation by introducing activities that bring together residents of different age groups.

“The fifth season introduces new cultural and recreational experiences alongside opportunities for entrepreneurs, creating more reasons for residents and visitors to enjoy these spaces during the winter months,” Ahli said.

The fourth edition of Souk Al Freej attracted 308,842 visitors, according to Dubai Municipality.

Registration is open through the Dubai Municipality website for entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families seeking to take part in the coming season.