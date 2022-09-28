Registering Dubai tenants’ cohabitants: Wrong mobile number linked to Emirates ID? Here's how to change it

He conveyed the sincere condolences of the President and Vice President of the UAE to the former premier's family and the Japanese government
Tenants in Dubai are in the process of registering all co-occupants who have been staying with them in residential units for a month or more. These include family members, domestic help and roommates. They have less than two weeks to complete the process via the Dubai REST app.
According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her.
To complete the process, residents need to download the Dubai REST app and register as a tenant first. They need to enter their Emirates ID number to do this, after which a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on the mobile phone number linked to the ID.
Many residents told Khaleej Times that they were unable to register as their phone number was not linked to the Emirates ID and, hence, could not get the OTP.
The process to update your phone number is fully online and can be done on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). This means you can do it from the comfort of your home or office or wherever you are. The service costs just over Dh50 and takes about 10 minutes. The guide below will clear any doubts about using the service and filling the forms accurately.
Here is the screen that will pop up when you click on the link:
This is the date you arrived at any of the UAE airports last. Dig up your e-air ticket to get accurate information or check your passport for the immigration stamp and date.
Once you do, you will get a one-time password.
