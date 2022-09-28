Registering Dubai tenants’ cohabitants: Wrong mobile number linked to Emirates ID? Here's how to change it

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the tenant under whose name the tenancy contract is registered must add all those staying with him/her

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022

Tenants in Dubai are in the process of registering all co-occupants who have been staying with them in residential units for a month or more. These include family members, domestic help and roommates. They have less than two weeks to complete the process via the Dubai REST app.

To complete the process, residents need to download the Dubai REST app and register as a tenant first. They need to enter their Emirates ID number to do this, after which a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on the mobile phone number linked to the ID.

Many residents told Khaleej Times that they were unable to register as their phone number was not linked to the Emirates ID and, hence, could not get the OTP.

The process to update your phone number is fully online and can be done on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). This means you can do it from the comfort of your home or office or wherever you are. The service costs just over Dh50 and takes about 10 minutes. The guide below will clear any doubts about using the service and filling the forms accurately.

Step 1: You can find the service on the ICP website. To access the phone number change request directly, visit: https://beta.smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/updateMobileNumber

Here is the screen that will pop up when you click on the link:

Step 2: When you select your nationality, the service will ask for your file number. If you are a Dubai resident, select ‘3 Sections Number (Dubai)’. If not, check ‘4 Sections Number’. You can find the File Number info on your visa sticker, just below the ID number.

Step 3: Enter your details. When you type your name in English, it is automatically translated and filled under the field for ‘Name (Arabic)’.

Step 4: There is a field called ‘Last entry date’:

This is the date you arrived at any of the UAE airports last. Dig up your e-air ticket to get accurate information or check your passport for the immigration stamp and date.

Step 5: Once you fill the form, another will pop up, asking you to enter the new phone number:

Once you do, you will get a one-time password.

Step 6: Once you click on the ‘I am not a robot’ dialogue box, you can review the information and then proceed to make the payment.

