Recovery truck driver dies in Dubai after vehicle falls on him during unloading

A recovery truck driver died after a vehicle fell on him while it was being unloaded in the Al Qusais industrial area, prompting Dubai Police to issue a renewed safety warning for all recovery operators.

The driver died at the scene despite the ambulance and rescue team arriving in time, police said. Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the incident was reported to the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations.

"It was found that the vehicle suddenly fell during unloading due to negligence and failure to take the necessary occupational safety measures, causing it to fall on the driver who was in the process of unloading it," he said.

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Preliminary investigations indicate the fault resulted from a misjudgement while operating the crane and a failure to secure the carrier safely, he added.

Traffic accident experts and patrols were immediately dispatched to the scene. They conducted field inspections and collected evidence to analyse the incident. Traffic patrols also secured the site and regulated traffic flow to prevent congestion or further incidents.

Grave danger

According to Brig bin Suwaidan, the case highlights the grave dangers of negligence and non-compliance with safety procedures during transport and loading operations on public roads or at construction sites. He stressed the importance of full compliance with security and safety standards when handling heavy equipment to avoid similar incidents.

Dubai Police has called on all recovery truck drivers to exercise caution and vigilance, and to strictly follow occupational safety requirements and procedures when loading or unloading vehicles.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic noted that Dubai Police places great importance on raising awareness among drivers and workers across various sectors. This is done through field awareness programmes and specialised media campaigns that promote safe behaviour on roads and in public areas.

"The General Department of Traffic also continues to implement the latest smart systems and advanced technologies to monitor dangerous behaviours and reduce the causes of accidents, ensuring the safety of lives and property," Brig bin Suwaidan concluded.