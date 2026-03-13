Received an emergency alert? Here’s what UAE residents need to do next

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Authorities in the UAE have issued a comprehensive safety guide for residents on what to do when receiving shelter-in-place alerts, as regional tensions continue to escalate following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Since the beginning of the recent hostilities, residents and citizens across the UAE have received alerts from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) regarding potential missile threats.

In response, Dubai's Government Media Office has released a precautionary guide to ensure public safety during such emergencies.

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For residents who are inside a home, office or building, here are the steps to take:

Step away from balconies or windows.

Move to the central area of the structure they are in

Stay clear of glass partitions or surfaces. This is because glass could shatter due to the impact of fallen debris and injure those standing close to it.

Listen to building security or announcements

Avoid using elevators, unless specifically instructed to do so

Continue to take these measures until the follow up safety message from MOI is sent out

Those who are outdoor must follow these steps:

When they receive the alert, they must move into the nearest building

People must avoid open spaces

They must not stand next to an external wall or glass panel

Those who are driving must do the following:

Continue driving calmly and with caution

Do not stop on the road or get distracted by filming

Proceed to the nearest indoor location and take shelter there

Once the all-clear is issued, residents may resume normal activities. Residents have been advised to only follow verified channels for information and avoid spreading false information on social media.

Authorities have repeatedly said that it was a punishable offense to take videos and photos of missile interceptions or falling debris and posting them online. According to Fujairah Police, such video could reveal exact geographic locations, infrastructure, security presence, and supply chain activity to adversaries.

Government sources have emphasized that these measures are precautions designed to ensure that all community members respond to such alerts in a safe and calm manner. Dubai remains safe and full operational and there is no need for residents to panic.