Sheikh Mohammed reviews Rashid Villages project built for underprivileged families

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Rashid Villages, chaired the committee’s second meeting to review project progress and follow up on the implementation of approved plans and initiatives in its various phases.

“Rashid Villages” is a charitable initiative launched in 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marking the tenth anniversary of his late brother Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's passing. The initiative seeks to carry forward his enduring humanitarian values by establishing model villages that provide underprivileged families with access to housing, education, healthcare, and social services, thereby laying the foundations for a dignified life.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of keeping the project on schedule and aligned with approved timelines to achieve the Rashid Villages project's objectives and turn its humanitarian and development vision into a tangible reality that positively impacts beneficiary families. He also stressed the need to align efforts across partner entities and institutions to ensure efficient and effective delivery.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid noted that the Rashid Villages project is a sustainable investment in people, families and society. He added that its success is measured by its ability to provide an integrated environment that supports social stability and enables families to build a safer and more prosperous future, in line with best practices in humanitarian work and community development.

The committee reviewed progress on the Rashid Villages project, including master plans, construction progress, and updates on associated initiatives and services for beneficiary families, supporting the goal of delivering an integrated and sustainable environment for eligible families. It also reviewed the work of task forces and partner entities, as well as monitoring and performance mechanisms, to ensure efficient delivery, strong governance, and timely progress on upcoming phases in line with approved timelines.