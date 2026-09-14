RAK's Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils two 7-bedroom royal apartments

Two new royal apartments spanning about 1,460 square metres each have been unveiled at the top of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s 70-storey Resort Tower, offering guests what the resort describes as its highest and most expansive accommodation.

The Mayfair Apartment and Paris Apartment occupy the uppermost floors of the tower and are the largest residences within Enclave — Wynn Al Marjan Island’s boutique hotel concept. Both offer views stretching across the Arabian Gulf and towards the Hajar Mountains.

Each apartment features seven bedrooms, multiple entertaining rooms, private bars and dedicated spaces for gatherings, with dining, spa and salon treatments, entertainment and personalised services available within the residences.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The apartments were designed to give guests a private experience from arrival to departure, with only two accommodations at this level of the tower.

Design collaboration

The apartments were created through a collaboration between Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development, and internationally recognised design studios Anouska Hempel Design of London and Pinto of Paris.

Lenahan said the collaboration was intended to create spaces that move beyond short-lived design trends while remaining relevant to contemporary luxury travellers.

“I sought to commission the ateliers that did it first, the studios that established many of the design principles still referenced throughout the highest levels of luxury design for decades,” Lenahan said.

The residences feature bespoke furnishings and custom design details created specifically for the spaces.

Paris Apartment

Designed by Paris-based studio Pinto, the Paris Apartment draws inspiration from the home of a 21st-century collector and global traveller.

The two-storey residence combines bespoke creations, curated artworks and objects sourced from different parts of the world.

Grand columns feature in the arrival area, while glass surfaces reflect the sky and surrounding views. Hand-painted murals, collectible-quality artworks and artisan-crafted lighting are incorporated throughout the apartment.

The design also brings together bespoke pieces, auction finds and market discoveries, creating an interior influenced by different periods and cultures.

“The space is composed of a mix of bespoke pieces, auction finds, and market discoveries, and that mix makes it a traveller’s space,” said Pietro Scaglione, co-artistic director of Pinto.

Mayfair Apartment

Anouska Hempel Design designed the Mayfair Apartment, drawing inspiration from private residences in London. Classical planning, rich materials and detailed craftsmanship are combined to create a space designed to feel both grand and intimate.

The apartment features a jewel-toned green palette across lacquered panelling, green marble and detailed millwork, with gilded accents adding contrast. Its design draws inspiration from stately London homes around Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park.

The name Mayfair pays tribute to the London neighbourhood and its association with exclusivity and elegance, as well as the London roots of Anouska Hempel Design.

“Anouska created what are arguably the very first boutique hotels with her namesake London properties, Blake’s and the Hempel,” Lenahan said.

Private experience

The Mayfair and Paris Apartments are designed to allow guests to access most of their services without leaving the residences.

In-apartment dining, spa and salon treatments, entertainment and personalised hospitality can all be arranged within the apartments.

“The Mayfair and Paris Apartments are palaces in the sky,” Lenahan said. “Everything comes to you. There are only two accommodations at this level of the tower, and every aspect of the experience has been intentionally designed around privacy, service, and personalisation.”

Enclave

The two apartments form part of Enclave, a boutique accommodation concept within Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Enclave is located on the resort’s upper floors and features a private arrival drive, lobby and dedicated elevators. No more than nine suites are located on each floor.

The concept comprises 313 suites across three accommodation categories: the Mayfair and Paris Apartments, Townhomes, and Marina and Ocean Estates.