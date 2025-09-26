Ras Al Khaimah's Wynn Al Marjan Island announces first two restaurants

Wynn Al Marjan Island, the $5.1 billion integrated resort currently under construction in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the first two of the 22 restaurants and lounges planned for this much-anticipated destination.

Set to debut when Wynn Al Marjan Island opens in Spring 2027, one is an elegant steakhouse by Alain Ducasse and the other will be a second outpost of Delilah, the popular supper club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Each dining experience will reflect the sophistication and unexpected detail created by Wynn Design and Development, led by its president and Chief Creative Officer, Todd-Avery Lenahan. “Every element of Wynn Al Marjan Island has been conceptualized by Wynn Design & Development to surprise guests and surpass their expectations, to create a singular resort they have simply never experienced before,” Lenahan said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“That extends to the restaurant spaces we are designing for the esteemed chefs who are joining us. Whether it’s the ultimate in opulence or refinement, or perhaps imbued with a splash of whimsy, our desire is to entertain the guest’s eye with unique, unforgettable details while they are savoring an unforgettable meal.”

Reinvent the steakhouse concept

A new and exclusive French-American steakhouse concept helmed by legendary chef Alain Ducasse will span two floors and total approximately 1,820 square meters. Lenahan’s design has been conceptualized as the ideal framework for Ducasse’s celebrated ability to blend innovative dishes with classic steakhouse fare. The menu’s decadent range of starters will include Duck Fois Gras Brioche and Cheese Souffle; for the world’s finest selection of steaks, guests will peruse the 'Beef Club' section of the menu to choose their preferred steak and its accompanying sauce and side dishes.

Many kitchen-to-table dishes will be prepared with a theatrical flair, including steak carved tableside, while desserts such as Baked Alaska will be flambéed tableside as another example of the playfulness key to this culinary experience.

“I’m very proud and honoured to contribute to the Wynn Al Marjan Island project, which is for sure one of the most visionary and ambitious projects in the region,” Ducasse said. “The culinary experience we’ll create will radically reinvent the steakhouse concept by boldly reinterpreting the American classics with a contemporary French flair.”

Introducing Delilah to the Middle East

Located on Wynn Al Marjan Island’s first floor and totaling approximately 2,060 square meters, Delilah will blend imaginative dining with the feel of the world’s most iconic supper clubs of the 1950s, from El Morocco in New York to Maxim’s in Paris and Les Caves Du Roy in Beirut. Designed by Wynn Design and Development, guests will step into a glamorous venue for cocktails, dinner, and entertainment, offering drinks adjacent to a cozy fireplace and dining that suits a romantic party of two or a festive party of 10, all amid nightly live music and exclusive performances.

Within this convivial, captivating ambiance, Delilah’s eclectic menu will include signature dishes such as Beef Wellington and Chicken Tenders, both contributing to the Las Vegas location’s status as the Strip’s most sought-after hotspot, as well as new menu items highlighting the best of the region’s ingredients. A robust cocktail and wine menu also has been designed to offer both perfect pairings with Delilah’s menu and elegant speciality cocktails with a splash of movie-star allure.

Delilah at Wynn Al Marjan Island is the latest in Wynn Resorts’ partnership with The h.wood Group, the Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle company. “Wynn has been an invaluable partner to The h.wood Group, and we are thrilled to introduce Delilah to the Middle East for the very first time,” said Brian Toll and John Terzian, co-founders of The h.wood Group. “Delilah is a truly special concept that offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience and an unmatched standard of luxury dining—one we are confident Wynn will help us bring to life once again as it expands to Al Marjan Island.”

Both restaurants are expected to be part of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s eagerly awaited debut in Spring 2027.