Ras Al Khaimah Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

Watch: UAE President accepts condolences from sheikhs, Emiratis, guests over passing of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi
Everyone extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will participate in the second day of the World Government Summit 2023, which is being held in Dubai under the theme "Shaping Future Governments".
Sheikh Saud will deliver a keynote address on the theme "Ras Al Khaimah: Past, Present and an Ambitious Future", during which he will share the inspiring story of the emirate and its transformational growth, highlighting key milestones, the new model in institutional governance, and the strategic vision for the future.
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah will also reflect on Ras Al Khaimah's holistic development, underlining the vital role that government systems play in driving the emirate's future ambitions.
Besides pledging millions worth of aid, some firms are supporting licensed fund-raising drives through smart technologies
The annual nationwide breast cancer awareness campaign saw a cohort of 92 volunteers journey across the seven emirates on horseback
ERC has released a list of its donation sites spread across the seven emirates
She said this during an event in Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park
The centre will have emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, and sterilisation facilities
General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi
She has never sat on a horse before — but when offered the chance to join the nationwide ride, she grabbed it