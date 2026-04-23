Watch: RAK Ruler plays games, hangs out with little kids during school visit

Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited RAK Academy Al Hamra, where he was seen engaging warmly with students and staff in a series of genuine moments.

The visit is part of his ongoing commitment to advancing education in the emirate and to maintaining direct engagement with students following their return to school. During the tour, Sheikh Saud interacted closely with the students, listening to their thoughts and speaking with them about their ambitions and learning experiences.

He expressed his pleasure at meeting the students, praising their enthusiasm, curiosity and optimism for the future. He highlighted that their passion for learning reflects the broader vision of building a progressive and knowledge-driven society in the emirate.

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Sheikh Saud also commended the dedication of educators, stressing the importance of providing every student with a safe and supportive learning environment. He said such an environment is essential to nurturing aspirations, developing potential, and enabling students to achieve success and excellence.

Emphasizing the emirate's long-term vision, he described education investment as a central priority, noting that students are the foundation of future progress and leadership. He underlined that empowering young people and supporting their ambitions is key to sustaining development and strengthening the UAE's global standing.

The visit also highlighted the school's strong performance. RAK Academy Al Hamra branch this year achieved an "outstanding" rating in the first phase of 2026 private school quality evaluations conducted by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge. The milestone marks the first time a private school in the emirate has reached the top tier under the current evaluation system.

The achievement reflects significant progress across the education sector in Ras Al Khaimah, with several schools improving their ratings in the latest inspections, which were announced earlier this year.

Sheikh Saud praised the efforts behind this success, noting that the school’s achievement is the result of years of dedication, innovation, and continuous improvement. He said such milestones contribute to enhancing the overall quality of education and align with the UAE’s future ambitions.

Throughout the visit, the Ruler’s interactions with students, marked by attentive listening and open conversation, offered a clear reflection of his hands-on approach to education and his commitment to ensuring students’ voices remain at the heart of the learning experience.