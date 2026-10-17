Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and India's MEA meet, discuss economic, trade ties

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Indian minister and his accompanying delegation and discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 17 Oct 2026, 11:43 AM
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Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors, particularly economic and trade ties, in support of mutual interests, prosperity and growth.

The meeting, held at Sheikh Saud's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, was attended by Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to India, and Dr Deepak Mittal, Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

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Sheikh Saud welcomed the Indian minister and his accompanying delegation and discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields.

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Sheikh Saud praised the close ties between Ras Al Khaimah and India, emphasising the importance of further developing these relations to broaden cooperation and create new investment opportunities in several key sectors.

For his part, Dr. Jaishankar expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, reaffirming India's commitment to further strengthening its relations with the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah.

He also praised the UAE's prominent standing at the regional and international levels.

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