Ras Al Khaimah Ruler court mourns death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi

At the Arab League Summit, he says the best way to ensure development and prosperity in the Arab region is through cooperation
The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourns Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who passed away today.
The funeral prayer will be held today, Sunday, after the Al Dhuhr prayer, at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Condolences will be accepted in the Hospitality Council in Khuzam for three days.
The following is the text of the statement:
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is forgiven, God willing, mourns Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who moved next to his Lord Today, we ask God Almighty to bless the deceased with the abundance of his mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family patience and solace.
We belong to God and to Him we shall return.
At the Arab League Summit, he says the best way to ensure development and prosperity in the Arab region is through cooperation
Those who have expired visas or whose work contracts or departure deadlines have ended are among the categories exempted from fines
The leaders discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exploring avenues to further enhance their mutual interests
Prime Minister Sharif assures that every possible government support would be extended to UAE investors
This comes following a directive from the UAE President, ordering government entities to support citizens
Company plans to instal more of these machines in residential communities and shopping malls across the country
KT staffer recounts harrowing experience this January, when he and his friends found themselves stuck in a wadi steadily filling with water during rains
He was received by Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and a number of other officials