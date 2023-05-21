Ras Al Khaimah Ruler court mourns death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi

Funeral prayer will be held today after the Al Dhuhr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in RAK

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 May 2023, 11:35 AM

The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourns Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who passed away today.

The funeral prayer will be held today, Sunday, after the Al Dhuhr prayer, at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Condolences will be accepted in the Hospitality Council in Khuzam for three days.

The following is the text of the statement:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, the court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is forgiven, God willing, mourns Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who moved next to his Lord Today, we ask God Almighty to bless the deceased with the abundance of his mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family patience and solace.

We belong to God and to Him we shall return.