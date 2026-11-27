Ras Al Khaimah has announced the reopening of all hotel beaches in the emirate, after they were closed temporarily following an oil spill from a tanker.

The emirate's Public Services Department confirmed in a statement that beaches across the emirate's hotels are once again open to visitors. It urged beachgoers to follow instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of everyone.

On October 24, 2026, Ras Al Khaimah announced the closure of all beaches across the emirate until further notice. The closures were introduced as a precautionary measure after the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill from a tanker off the coast of Umm Al Quwain on October 23.

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Earlier this month, seven beaches across Ras Al Khaimah, including public beaches and those located at major resorts, were reopened. These included the Flamingo Beach, Dahan Beach, Al Maireedh Beach and Al Rams Corniche, along with three resort beaches.

The resort beaches include Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort Beach, InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Beach and The Cove Rotana Resort Beach.