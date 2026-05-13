Hit-and-run driver arrested after injuring 3 women in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a driver after he fled a traffic accident scene, injuring three Asian women in the early hours of Tuesday.

Within five hours, the Traffic and Patrol Department, working with Al Jazeera Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Department, identified and arrested the Asian driver who caused the accident and fled.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Samaan, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the incident was reported to the operations room around 1.30am on Tuesday. The operations room received information about a collision involving three Asian women in the Al Jazeera Al Hamra area, and the driver responsible fled the scene.

He said teams were immediately dispatched to the site, and a joint task force was formed to track the suspect. Within five hours of the accident, investigators identified and arrested the driver, who has been referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.