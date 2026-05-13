Hit-and-run driver arrested after injuring 3 women in Ras Al Khaimah

Multi-agency effort leads to rapid identification and detention after three women injured in Al Jazeera Al Hamra crash

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 11:46 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a driver after he fled a traffic accident scene, injuring three Asian women in the early hours of Tuesday.

Within five hours, the Traffic and Patrol Department, working with Al Jazeera Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Department, identified and arrested the Asian driver who caused the accident and fled.

Recommended For You

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

Tehran could enrich uranium to weapons grade if attacked again: Iranian lawmaker

Tehran could enrich uranium to weapons grade if attacked again: Iranian lawmaker

Parliament speaker says Iran ready to 'teach a lesson' if attacked

Parliament speaker says Iran ready to 'teach a lesson' if attacked

Bahrain orders life sentence to 3 for IRGC links; Kuwait arrests 4 infiltrators

Bahrain orders life sentence to 3 for IRGC links; Kuwait arrests 4 infiltrators

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

UAE lists 16 individuals, 5 entities linked to Hezbollah on terrorism list

 

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Samaan, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the incident was reported to the operations room around 1.30am on Tuesday. The operations room received information about a collision involving three Asian women in the Al Jazeera Al Hamra area, and the driver responsible fled the scene.

He said teams were immediately dispatched to the site, and a joint task force was formed to track the suspect. Within five hours of the accident, investigators identified and arrested the driver, who has been referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.


MOST POPULAR

1

Tehran could enrich uranium to weapons grade if attacked again: Iranian lawmaker

2

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

3

Dubai announces Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools

4

Parliament speaker says Iran ready to 'teach a lesson' if attacked

5

Abu Dhabi offers 3-day free entry across museums and cultural sites