Ras Al Khaimah police airlift citizen stranded on mountain at 2,000ft

Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Air Wing Department has rescued an Emirati national who was stranded in the mountainous Wadi Sheha area at an altitude of 2,000 feet.

The operation was launched after the police operations room received a report about a person stranded in the rugged mountain area.

A helicopter from the Air Wing Department was immediately dispatched to the location, where the man was rescued. He was then transported to a government hospital for medical assessment.

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Speaking about the incident, Major Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, Head of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the team remains fully prepared to respond to emergency reports in various situations and weather conditions.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution when visiting mountainous and difficult-to-access areas, particularly during the summer months amid high temperatures. He also advised visitors to follow necessary safety measures and precautions to avoid injuries or heat-related health issues.

Authorities and experts have repeatedly warned hikers of the risks of heading into these mountainous areas. They have often underscored the risks of exhaustion and highlighted that most incidents on mountains are caused not by bad luck but by poor planning and overconfidence.