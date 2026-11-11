Ras Al Khaimah opens 7 beaches after temporary closures due to oil spill

Seven beaches across Ras Al Khaimah, including public beaches and those located at major resorts, have reopened, the emirate’s Public Services Department announced on Wednesday, November 11.

In an announcement shared on its official social media account, the department confirmed the reopening of Flamingo Beach, Dahan Beach, Al Maireedh Beach and Al Rams Corniche, along with three resort beaches.

The resort beaches include Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort Beach, InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Beach and The Cove Rotana Resort Beach.

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The announcement comes as authorities continue to provide updates on beach access across the emirate, with further information on the reopening of remaining beaches expected to be released through official channels.

The department did not specify when the remaining beaches would reopen.

Authorities also urged residents and visitors to comply with instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

"The Department calls on the public to adhere to the instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, in the interest of everyone's safety," the announcement stated.

Residents and visitors are advised to follow the department's official channels for further updates on beach reopenings.

On October 24, 2026, Ras Al Khaimah's Public Services Department announced the closure of all beaches across the emirate until further notice, urging residents and visitors to follow official safety instructions.

The announcement came after the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill from a tanker off the coast of Umm Al Quwain on October 23. The incident was linked to a fuel-like smell reported by residents across several emirates.

Although Ras Al Khaimah authorities did not immediately specify the reason for the closures, the decision followed similar precautionary measures in neighbouring emirates.

Umm Al Quwain temporarily closed all its beaches and coastal areas, while Sharjah initially closed Al Hamriyah Beach before extending restrictions to other beaches.

Authorities launched containment, cleanup and environmental assessment operations to limit the spill's impact on marine life and coastal areas. The ministry also clarified that the reported odours did not pose a health risk to residents.