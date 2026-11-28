Residents and visitors in Ras Al Khaimah can now experience driverless bus rides free of charge on Al Marjan Island, as the emirate prepares to commercially launch its autonomous bus services in 2027.

The autonomous buses, known as Robobuses, are currently undergoing passenger trials as part of the emirate's wider plans to introduce new mobility solutions and expand its public transport network.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Sharhan, Director of the Strategic Planning and Investment Department at Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (Rakta), said the authority had moved from initial vehicle testing to allowing members of the public to experience the service after the vehicles completed the required testing distances.

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He said Ras Al Khaimah was among the first in the region to introduce legislation regulating autonomous vehicles, helping accelerate the testing and development of driverless transport services.

From five to nine routes

Alongside the introduction of autonomous vehicles, the authority is working to expand its existing public transport network to accommodate the emirate's growth and improve connectivity across residential and commercial areas.

Al Sharhan said the authority aims to increase public transport coverage from approximately 56 per cent of urban areas to 75 per cent by 2030.

The number of main bus routes is also expected to increase from five to nine, while more frequent services are planned to reduce waiting times at bus stops to a maximum of 20 to 30 minutes.

To support the expansion, the authority is developing major transport hubs in Al Dhait, Al Nakheel and Al Marjan Island.

Al Sharhan said the Al Dhait station was nearing completion, with plans to develop integrated transport hubs that bring together different mobility services and public facilities.

Dedicated bus lanes, trackless trams

As part of its longer-term transport plans, Ras Al Khaimah is also exploring the introduction of bus rapid transit systems, dedicated bus lanes and trackless trams operating along designated routes.

The emirate's public transport expansion plans are also being aligned with the UAE's wider railway development, including future connections to Etihad Rail stations, to improve connectivity within Ras Al Khaimah and across the country.