'Ras Al Khaimah no longer just a hidden gem,' says outgoing RAKTDA CEO

Raki Phillips, one of the most prominent tourism figures in the UAE, is stepping down as CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), where he served for six years. It can be said his tenure has been defined by “record-breaking achievements, bold investments, and a reimagining of the emirate’s global tourism story.”

When Phillips joined RAKTDA in 2019, his vision was clear: To transform Ras Al Khaimah into a “future-ready, globally competitive destination that stayed true to its heritage and natural beauty.” Under his leadership, the emirate expanded far beyond its reputation as a quiet staycation spot, positioning itself among the most ambitious tourism players in the Middle East.

Visitor numbers rose from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.28 million in 2024.

Another landmark moment during his leadership was securing the $5.1 billion (Dh19.1 billion) Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, the largest foreign direct investment in Ras Al Khaimah’s history, and a clear signal of international confidence in the emirate’s future.

“That deal sent a powerful message,” said Phillips, underscoring: “Ras Al Khaimah is no longer just a hidden gem; it is a global destination of the future on the rise.”

RAK’s tourism revenues tripled from 2019 to 2024, driven by diversification into adventure, MICE, and cultural tourism, as well as stronger air connectivity and international partnerships.

Back in May this year, Phillips told Khaleej Times that Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up for a tourism boom, with ambitious plans to attract more than 3.5 million tourists over the next five years, alongside a growing push to welcome more residents to become part of the emirate’s evolving community.

Expanding global connections

Recognising connectivity as a cornerstone of growth, RAKTDA attracted direct flights from Central and Eastern Europe, India, and Central Asia to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, opening the emirate to new visitor flows.

“(This) ensures Ras Al Khaimah remains more connected, more competitive, and more visible on the global tourism map,” Phillips noted.

Under his leadership, global hospitality brands like Mövenpick, InterContinental, Anantara, and Sofitel entered the market. Looking ahead, the pipeline includes openings by Four Seasons, W Hotels, Nobu, Fairmont, and Hard Rock Hotels, which will add more than 7,500 rooms in the next few years. By 2030, Ras Al Khaimah’s hotel inventory is projected to reach 18,000–20,000 keys.

Yet the most transformative of all remains the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, with 1,542 rooms, 24 dining concepts, and a 7,500 sqm events center, a project expected to create thousands of jobs and elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s global profile.

Sustainable tourism

Sustainability was another defining priority. In 2023, Ras Al Khaimah became the first Middle Eastern destination to achieve EarthCheck Sustainable Destinations Silver Certification, embedding sustainability into every facet of tourism growth from protecting natural landscapes to ensuring local communities benefit directly.

Phillips noted: “Protecting our natural assets while welcoming visitors has been at the heart of every initiative." At Jebel Jais, for instance, attractions have been developed to celebrate the mountain’s environment while minimising its ecological impact.

Phillips also oversaw a cultural transformation within RAKTDA itself, nurturing a workplace culture of empowerment, innovation, and collaboration. The Authority has been consistently recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East by Great Place to Work. “An engaged team is the true engine behind any success story,” he reflected.

‘Collaboration is key’

Reflecting on his tenure, Phillips said the emirate’s transformation offers lessons for other destinations: growth and identity can coexist, agility is an advantage, and collaboration is key.

“Our success came from working with government partners, investors, and the private sector to deliver projects that are sustainable, innovative, and forward-looking.”

As Phillips departs to take on his next role as regional president at Accor, he expressed confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s trajectory under the vision of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and in the leadership of incoming RAKTDA CEO, Phillipa Harrison.

“Ras Al Khaimah will always remain close to my heart,” he said. “Being part of its transformation has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. The emirate has shown the world that thoughtful, sustainable growth is possible and its best days are still to come.”