Long queues, cool weather, great food: Ras Al Khaimah's new night market is a hit

Ras Al Khaimah’s newest weekend attraction came alive on Friday evening as the RAK Night Market welcomed waves of visitors eager to explore its eclectic mix of food, crafts, and family entertainment.

There was something for everyone at the market: handmade crafts, tasty street food, and classic sweets. Some food stalls had long lines, and families enjoyed hot meals together. Kids were excited for treats and fun activities, while adults checked out creative products from local businesses, many of which were joining the event for the first time.

Set up on the plaza of the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center, the outdoor marketplace quickly filled with families, young entrepreneurs, and curious shoppers drawn by its vibrant atmosphere and rows of more than 80 stalls.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The event kicked off on Friday, 14 November, and will continue every weekend from Friday to Sunday, from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm, with organizers reporting that more than 10,000 people attended during its first weekend, including both residents and visitors from outside the emirate.

Among the evening’s visitors was Katrina Alvarez, a Ras Al Khaimah resident from the Philippines, who attended the market with her family. She described the event as a refreshing weekend outing, especially with the cooler weather setting in. “The atmosphere is amazing tonight,” she said.

“The food options are really impressive, and the prices are very reasonable, especially for families. You can enjoy a nice meal without spending too much.” Katrina also appreciated seeing flavours from her own Filipino culture represented, adding a touch of home to the evening’s culinary experience.

Two young Emirati cousins were making waves at the market, proudly showcasing their homegrown brands side by side and drawing crowds with their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Mariam Jassem, owner of Kunst, is known for her handmade resin pieces and candles. She started her business during her school years, driven by a desire for independence and to make her family proud.

Despite facing early challenges, including a two-year creative block, she returned this year with renewed passion. Balancing her studies with her craft, she now produces one or two pieces a day, depending on her schedule and inspiration. Her participation in the RAK Night Market held special meaning, she said, noting the warm encouragement she received from visitors, especially young girls, inspired by her ability to manage both school and business. “If you love business, even at a young age, go for it,” she said.

Sharing the stall with her cousin, Mariam Rashid Al Shemeili, owner of Pastel Vibe, marked her first-ever public participation since launching her sweets business three years ago. Previously, balancing school and university made it difficult for me to attend exhibitions. “Now that I’ve settled into university, I finally feel ready to take this first step in my journey,” she said.

The cousins complemented each other perfectly at the market. While Al Shemeili focused on cookies, brownies, and other pastries, her brother helped prepare the tiramisu, which was offered exclusively at the event. Hot chocolate, cookies, and other treats quickly attracted attention from families and visitors, drawing crowds eager to sample the new offerings. “The support from our family and visitors made it possible for us to showcase our business,” Al Shemeili added. “It feels great to see people enjoying what we’ve created.”

Jamal Rashid Hamdoun, owner of Raghuh Honey, drew visitors with his range of Emirati honey products, including sidr, samar, and mangrove honey. The mangrove variety stood out for its rich, slightly salty taste and naturally low sugar, making it especially popular among international visitors.

Hamdoun has also experimented with honey blends featuring Gum Arabic, beetroot, and matcha, which have been well-received by visitors. His stall features gift-style packaging and interactive hive displays that illustrate the honey production process, captivating both adults and children. “This is perfect for people who want to see how honey is made up close,” Hamdoun explained.

“From the hive to the consumer, we show all the stages so visitors understand the care and effort behind every jar.” The production process is seasonal and requires months of careful attention. “Depending on the season, it can take three to four months from start to finish. The bees need constant care, and the environment and timing are crucial,” he added.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry, emphasized the market’s focus on community support. He told Khaleej Times that the event was created to operate every weekend, providing a platform for small and medium enterprises, students, home-based producers, and aspiring entrepreneurs who may not yet have commercial licenses or stores. “This allows them to test their ideas, receive feedback, and grow a customer base,” he said.