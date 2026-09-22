Ras Al Khaimah launches people hub training centre to boost workforce skills

Ras Al Khaimah has launched a new training centre focused on developing workforce skills, with discussions at the opening event examining the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and ways to support Emirati graduates entering the labour market.

The RAK People Hub Training Centre was launched by the Department of Human Resources of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah as part of RAK People Hub, an initiative focused on learning, knowledge exchange and professional development.

The centre will offer training programmes and connect individuals and organisations with specialised expertise and development opportunities. It will also bring together government entities, private-sector companies, academic institutions and specialists to support workforce development.

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Sara Ahmed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Department of Human Resources of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, said the centre would support the development of skills and connect talent with expertise and professional opportunities.

She said capability development requires collaboration, knowledge exchange and learning programmes that respond to workplace needs.

The launch event included two panel discussions focusing on emerging workforce issues.

The first, titled 'Artificial Intelligence in Human Resources', examined the impact of AI on the future of work, skills and jobs, as well as its use in human resources practices and decision-making.

The second panel, 'Integrating Emirati Graduates into the Labour Market', focused on the skills needed to help national graduates transition from education to employment and the role of institutions in supporting their workforce readiness.

Dr Yehia Al Ansari, Executive Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology – Ras Al Khaimah, said the launch highlighted the importance of cooperation between academic institutions, government and the private sector in aligning education and professional development with labour market needs.

He said the topics discussed at the event, particularly AI in human resources and the integration of Emirati graduates into the labour market, were important in preparing talent for changes in the workplace.

The event brought together representatives from government entities, the private sector and academic institutions, alongside leaders and specialists in human capital development.

The centre’s operating model and services were also presented during the event, with registration opened for its training programmes.