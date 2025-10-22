'No photography allowed': UAE authority informs residents of drill

A response drill for natural disasters will be held on Thursday, October 23, authorities have said.

Ras Al Khaimah Police in an advisory have said that the drill will involve military vehicles and have urged residents to clear passage for authorities participating in the drill.

The drill will be conducted at Wadi Al Bih, in the area highlighted in the map below. It will begin at 8.30am.

The authority has also urged the public to stay away from the drill area, refrain from filming, avoid spreading rumors, and obtain information only from official sources.