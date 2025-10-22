  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB clear.png29.1°C

'No photography allowed': UAE authority informs residents of drill

The drill will involve military vehicles and have urged residents to clear passage for authorities participating in the drill

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 9:27 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

Dubai: 18-year-old Indian student dies suddenly one day after Diwali

A response drill for natural disasters will be held on Thursday, October 23, authorities have said.

Ras Al Khaimah Police in an advisory have said that the drill will involve military vehicles and have urged residents to clear passage for authorities participating in the drill.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

From Abu Dhabi to Krabi: a journey across cultures

thumb-image

Does joy feel out of reach? There’s a word for that

thumb-image

Virginia Giuffre shines light on Epstein ordeal in new memoir

thumb-image

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

thumb-image

Drone attack hits Sudan's Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening, witnesses say

 

The drill will be conducted at Wadi Al Bih, in the area highlighted in the map below. It will begin at 8.30am.

The authority has also urged the public to stay away from the drill area, refrain from filming, avoid spreading rumors, and obtain information only from official sources.