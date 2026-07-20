Ras Al Khaimah welcomes record 670,000 visitors as domestic tourism surges ahead of summer

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed more than 670,000 visitors in the first half of the year, driven by a sharp rise in domestic tourism that helped the emirate weather what is traditionally one of the tourism sector’s most challenging periods, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

Phillipa Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of RAKTDA, said domestic demand has remained a key pillar of the emirate’s tourism strategy, helping sustain hotel occupancy during the summer months.

“Our RAK Moments campaign continues to be a key driver of domestic demand,” Harrison said, adding that the initiative has generated 224,000 room nights and attracted 127,817 incremental visitors during the second quarter, representing a 67.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She said domestic visitation reached its highest level in May, more than doubling compared with the same month last year, with growth of 132.7 per cent, while domestic tourism increased 47.1 per cent during the first half of the year.

According to Harrison, travellers are increasingly seeking flexibility and personalised experiences, with value extending beyond price alone. She added that wellness has also become a mainstream expectation rather than a niche offering, influencing how visitors choose destinations.

To maintain momentum during the warmer months, RAKTDA is working with hospitality partners to offer seasonal packages ranging from beachfront staycations and all-inclusive resort escapes to wellness retreats and family-focused experiences.

Things to do in Ras Al Khaimah this summer

Among this summer’s highlights is Flavours of Ras Al Khaimah, a limited-time dining series running from July to September across five restaurants. The initiative features specially curated menus starting from Dh125 per person, showcasing locally produced Ras Al Khaimah honey while encouraging visitors to explore different dining venues through a passport programme with prize incentives.

Harrison said the authority has also partnered with Fujifilm Instax Middle East and Grand Stores to encourage visitors to capture their holidays through exclusive hotel packages, Instax rewards and the chance to win future staycations.

Hotels across the emirate are also rolling out seasonal offers, including stay-five-pay-for-four promotions, complimentary meal plan upgrades, room upgrades and children staying free, aimed at attracting families and domestic travellers.

Beyond hotel stays, Harrison said Ras Al Khaimah’s beaches continue to anchor the visitor experience during cooler parts of the day, while indoor attractions, spas, cultural sites and dining venues provide activities during peak afternoon temperatures.

She highlighted attractions including Suwaidi Pearls, the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall as destinations that remain accessible throughout the summer.

Looking ahead, Harrison said the authority’s long-term strategy is to position Ras Al Khaimah as a year-round destination rather than relying on a single peak tourism season.

She said the upcoming opening of Rotana Ras Al Khaimah – The Mangroves in the third quarter, followed by SAIJ Mountain Lodge by Mantis later this year, together with continued investment and expanding visitor experiences, will support the emirate’s next phase of tourism growth.