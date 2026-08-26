RAK fitness challenge with Dh50,000 prize: Who can take part, how to register

Young Emiratis in Ras Al Khaimah can compete for a Dh50,000 top prize while working towards better fitness and weight loss, as the third edition of a popular community challenge prepares to return.

The Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge is open to UAE citizens with a Ras Al Khaimah passport, aged 13 to 30. Participants must have a body mass index (BMI) of at least 40 and be members of a gym in Ras Al Khaimah.

The initiative was launched in 2025 at the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, as part of efforts to encourage physical activity and healthier lifestyles among community members.

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Sheikh Mohammed said health and quality of life remain a priority, adding that encouraging people, particularly young people, to exercise and adopt healthier habits can contribute to a healthier and more active community.

Dh50,000 top prize

The third edition will award cash prizes to 20 winners.

The winner will receive Dh50,000, while the prize amount will decrease by Dh1,000 for each subsequent position. The 20th-place winner will receive Dh31,000.

The organisers said the latest edition builds on the previous challenges, with the aim of encouraging participants to make sustainable changes to their lifestyles.

Who can participate?

To qualify, participants must:

Be UAE citizens holding a Ras Al Khaimah passport

Be aged between 13 and 30

Have a BMI of at least 40

Be registered members of a gym in Ras Al Khaimah

When does registration open?

Registration is scheduled to open at the beginning of September across gyms in Ras Al Khaimah.

The challenge will then move into its competition phase, with participants working towards improving their fitness and reducing their weight.

The latest edition follows stronger participation and improved results recorded during the second Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge, according to Faisal Al Ghais Al Zaabi, chairman of the organising committee.

The second edition introduced a new age category for participants aged 13 and above, expanding the eligibility criteria compared with the inaugural edition. Participants also recorded a combined weight loss of 724kg, up from 600kg in the first edition.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Teneiji was crowned the overall winner of the second edition in July 2026, taking home the Dh50,000 top prize.

Al Teneiji reduced his weight from 109kg at the start of the challenge to 90.5kg at the conclusion, losing nearly 19kg during the competition.

With registration for the third edition set to open in September, organisers are now looking to build on the participation and results recorded in the previous edition.