Watch: RAK Crown Prince visits mosques at dawn, meets worshippers at Fajr prayers

One of the most beautiful and purposeful messages is unfolding across Ras Al Khaimah at dawn, as Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi visits mosques across the emirate, from the far south to the far north, checking on citizens and residents and encouraging them to perform Fajr prayers in congregation.

The initiative was highlighted by social media user Saleh_R9 in a video shared online, in which he described the Crown Prince’s visits as one of the most meaningful messages he had seen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ù Ù Ø£Ø¬Ù Ù Ø§ÙØ±Ø³Ø§Ø¦Ù Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø¯ÙÙ Ø§ÙØªÙ Ø§Ø´Ø§ÙØ¯ÙØ§ ÙÙ Ø­ÙØ§ØªÙ Ø Ø´Ø§ÙØ¯ÙØ§ ÙÙÙ Ø¹ÙØ¯ Ø±Ø£Ø³ Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙ Ø© Ø§ÙØ´ÙØ® Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¨Ù Ø³Ø¹ÙØ¯ Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø³Ù Ù Ø­ÙØ¸Ù Ø§ÙÙÙ ÙÙÙ ÙØ¬ÙØ¨ Ù Ø³Ø§Ø¬Ø¯ Ø±Ø§Ø³ Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙ Ø© ÙØ¬Ø±ÙØ§ Ù Ù Ø§ÙØµÙ Ø§ÙØ¬ÙÙØ¨ Ø¥ÙÙ Ø§ÙØµÙ Ø§ÙØ´Ù Ø§Ù Ø¨Ø´ÙÙ ÙÙÙ Ù Ø Ù ØªÙÙØ¯ÙØ§ Ø£Ø­ÙØ§Ù Ø§ÙÙ ÙØ§Ø·ÙÙÙ ÙØ§ÙÙ ÙÙÙ ÙÙ ÙÙ Ø­ÙØ²ÙØ§ Ø¹ÙÙ ØµÙØ§Ø© Ø§ÙÙØ¬Ø± ÙÙ Ø¬Ù Ø§Ø¹Ø© Ø Ù Ø§ Ø£Ø¹Ø¸Ù ÙØ§ Ù Ù Ø±Ø³Ø§ÙØ© ðð» pic.twitter.com/wZUWjUhjsv — ØµØ§ÙØ­ Ø§ÙØ´Ø­Ù ð¦ðª (@Saleh_R9) September 20, 2026

Another social media post by user a_binyaqoob highlighted the Crown Prince’s presence among residents across the emirate, describing the visits as a reflection of the close relationship between the leadership and the community.

The post, titled “Every dawn… a story of cohesion renewed”, said Sheikh Mohammed’s presence extends from the northernmost parts of Ras Al Khaimah to the south, with the Crown Prince joining residents at a different mosque for Fajr prayer.

ÙÙ ÙÙ ÙØ¬Ø± .. Ø­ÙØ§ÙØ© ØªÙØ§Ø­Ù ØªØªØ¬Ø¯Ø¯



Ù Ù Ø£ÙØµÙ Ø´Ù Ø§Ù Ø±Ø£Ø³ Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙ Ø© Ø¥ÙÙ Ø¬ÙÙØ¨ÙØ§Ø ÙÙ ØªØ¯ Ø­Ø¶ÙØ± Ø³Ù Ù Ø§ÙØ´ÙØ® Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¨Ù Ø³Ø¹ÙØ¯ Ø§ÙÙØ§Ø³Ù ÙØ ÙÙÙ Ø¹ÙØ¯ Ø±Ø£Ø³ Ø§ÙØ®ÙÙ Ø©Ø Ø¨ÙÙ Ù ÙØ§Ø·Ù Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø© ÙØ£ÙÙÙØ§ Ø ÙÙ Ø¹ Ø¥Ø´Ø±Ø§ÙØ© ÙÙ ÙØ¬Ø±Ø ÙØªÙØ§Ø¬Ø¯ Ø³Ù ÙÙ ÙÙ Ø£Ø­Ø¯ Ù Ø³Ø§Ø¬Ø¯ Ù ÙØ§Ø·Ù Ø§ÙØ¥Ù Ø§Ø±Ø© ÙØ¨ÙÙ Ø£ÙÙÙØ ÙØ´Ø§Ø±ÙÙÙ ØµÙØ§Ø© Ø§ÙÙØ¬Ø± ÙÙ Ù Ø´ÙØ¯ Ù Ù Ø§ÙØ¨Ø³Ø§Ø·Ø© ÙØ§ÙØ¹ÙÙÙØ©Ø ÙØ¬Ø³Ø¯â¦ pic.twitter.com/5Grv8FK5Dx — Ø¹Ø¨Ø¯Ø§ÙÙÙ Ø¨Ù ÙØ¹ÙÙØ¨ (@a_binyaqoob) September 20, 2026

It described the scene as reflecting the leadership's closeness to the people, with the Crown Prince standing alongside residents in the same row, united by the same direction of prayer and the same homeland.

“From the cohesion of society, the strength of the state is built, and from the unity of the family, the security of the nation is strengthened,” the post said.

The video shared by Saleh_R9 also highlights the importance of beginning the day with Fajr prayer, noting that the prayer is not only an act of worship but can also encourage an early-rising lifestyle, helping people avoid staying up late and motivating them to wake up early to pursue their livelihoods.

It also praised Sheikh Mohammed’s attention to details that serve the community, the nation and its citizens, describing his initiatives as extending across different fields.

“Fajr prayer in congregation, what a great message, and what a great way to start your day,” the video says, referring to the Quranic verse: “Indeed, the recitation of dawn is ever witnessed.”

The video concluded by praising the UAE’s leadership and highlighting the role of prayer and faith in strengthening the wider community.

Supporting families and community ties

Sheikh Mohammed has also been involved in community initiatives that support family and social cohesion in the emirate.

He recently attended the 18th mass wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, held under his patronage with the participation of 35 Emirati grooms.

The ceremony was held at Al Bait Mitwahid Hall in Adhan, where Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and stable family life, while commending the organizing committee for its efforts in making the event a success.