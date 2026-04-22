Watch: RAK Crown Prince performs Emirati 'Yola' dance at mass wedding in viral video

A video capturing Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi performing a traditional Emirati dance at a mass wedding in Ras Al Khaimah has gone viral, offering a striking moment of celebration that blends leadership, culture, and national pride.

The video, widely shared on social media, shows the Crown Prince joining performers in the Yola dance during the 13th edition of a mass wedding held under his patronage.

His participation added a personal and symbolic dimension to the event, drawing widespread praise from viewers who highlighted the importance of preserving heritage through active engagement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Against this backdrop, the Crown Prince’s involvement stood out not just as a festive gesture but as a reflection of a wider cultural ethos in the UAE, where leadership is often closely tied to heritage and community participation.

At the heart of the celebration was the Yola dance, one of the UAE’s most recognisable traditional performances. Rooted in Bedouin heritage, the dance was historically performed by men to mark victories and important occasions. Over time, it has evolved into a defining cultural expression, commonly seen at weddings, national events, and festivals across the country.

The performance is distinguished by its rhythmic precision and coordinated movements. Dancers typically form lines or circles, swaying in unison to the steady beat of traditional drums while nodding their heads in time with the music. The choreography reflects both discipline and harmony, creating a visually captivating display.

A defining feature of the Yola dance is the use of rifles or sticks, which performers skillfully twirl and toss into the air before catching them in time with the rhythm. While these objects were once real weapons, modern performances often use lightweight replicas, maintaining the visual tradition while ensuring safety. In some variations, sticks are used instead, offering a lighter and more accessible adaptation of the dance without losing its cultural essence.

The atmosphere at the wedding was one of joy and festivity, with participants dressed in traditional attire, Kandora, and surrounded by the sounds of drums and celebratory chants. The Crown Prince’s seamless participation among the dancers further elevated the moment, symbolising a shared cultural experience rather than a formal appearance.

The mass wedding itself is part of a broader initiative in the UAE aimed at supporting young Emirati couples by easing the financial burden of marriage while reinforcing social cohesion. Such events have become a cornerstone of community life, bringing families together in large-scale celebrations that emphasise unity, tradition, and shared values.

Today, the Yola dance continues to serve as more than just entertainment; it is a living link to the UAE’s history, embodying values of unity, pride, and heritage. Moments like this, captured and shared widely, underscore how tradition remains deeply woven into the fabric of contemporary Emirati life.