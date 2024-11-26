Ras Al Khaimah claims top spot among best global destinations for expats to get visa, housing

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Ras Al Khaimah has claimed the top spot to become the best destination for expats in the world, as per a survey conducted by InterNations, the largest global expatriate network.

The emirate secured the first spot out of 53 cities that were part of the survey. The flourishing city achieved the milestone as it becomes the 'leading global destination' for expats to live, work and explore.

The index determines results on the basis of four aspects. These are:

Admin (how easy it is to get a visa, deal with local bureaucracy, open a bank account)

Housing (affordability of housing, ease of finding accommodation)

Digital life (availability of government services online, high-speed internet)

Language (how easy it is to integrate without speaking the local language).

Apart from ranking high in the overall index, the emirate came second for 'working abroad' and ranked fifth place for 'ease of settling in'.