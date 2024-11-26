Ras Al Khaimah claims top spot among best global destinations for expats to get visa, housing

The emirate came second for 'working abroad' and ranked fifth place for 'ease of settling in' as per the survey
Ras Al Khaimah has claimed the top spot to become the best destination for expats in the world, as per a survey conducted by InterNations, the largest global expatriate network.
The emirate secured the first spot out of 53 cities that were part of the survey. The flourishing city achieved the milestone as it becomes the 'leading global destination' for expats to live, work and explore.
The index determines results on the basis of four aspects. These are:
Apart from ranking high in the overall index, the emirate came second for 'working abroad' and ranked fifth place for 'ease of settling in'.
Ras Al Khaimah's top ranking comes ahead of the finding that almost three in four respondents say it is easy to find housing.
When it comes to the housing market, local bureaucracy and the language barrier prior to relocating, 69 per cent of respondents did not believe there to be any concerns in these matters in RAK, compared to 29 per cent globally.
InterNations’s global expat community includes more than 5.4 million members in 420 cities and 166 countries.
