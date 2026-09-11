Ras Al Khaimah bans charcoal burning and barbecuing at Flamingo Beach

Charcoal burning and barbecuing have been prohibited at a public beach in Ras Al Khaimah under a new measure aimed at preserving the area’s appearance and promoting public safety. The ban came into effect on September 10, 2026.

The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah announced the ban at Flamingo Beach, urging the public to comply with the restriction to help keep the beach clean, safe and accessible to everyone. The department said the measure was introduced to preserve the beauty of the beach and ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors. The restriction comes as the UAE approaches the cooler winter months, when outdoor gatherings and beach barbecues become a popular pastime among families and groups of friends. While barbecuing is a common outdoor activity during the cooler months, charcoal and barbecue waste can pose environmental and safety risks when not disposed of properly. Hot coals can remain capable of causing burns after a barbecue has ended, creating a particular hazard for people walking barefoot on beaches.

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Similar restrictions are in place at popular outdoor destinations elsewhere in the UAE. In Al Ain, notices placed at different parking areas of Jebel Hafeet state that barbecue activities are strictly prohibited, with violations subject to penalties. Under Abu Dhabi Law No. 2 of 2012 concerning the Preservation of Public Appearance, Health and Tranquillity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, failure to comply with guiding, warning, instructional or prohibition signs related to accessing and using public areas carries a Dh1,000 fine. The fine increases to Dh2,000 for a second violation and Dh4,000 for a third offence.

Jebel Hafeet is one of the UAE’s popular destinations for residents and visitors and has undergone continued development, with food and beverage outlets and family-focused activities added for visitors.

The latest restriction in Ras Al Khaimah also comes against the backdrop of wider efforts to promote safety at the emirate’s beaches. Earlier this year, Ras Al Khaimah Police launched a month-long awareness campaign to promote safety measures for beachgoers across the emirate. The campaign, launched by the Media and Public Relations Department and the Protection and Prevention of Society Department, was carried out in cooperation with comprehensive police stations according to their areas of jurisdiction.

Lt Col Rashid Belhoon, head of the Community Police Section at the Protection and Prevention of Society Department, said the campaign was part of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s efforts to protect beachgoers, particularly during summer when beaches become popular destinations for families and young people.

Specialised teams conducted evening field visits to beaches in Shaam, Al Rams, Al Mairid and Ras Al Khaimah, providing beachgoers with safety advice.

Parents were urged to closely monitor their children and prevent them from venturing into deeper waters that could pose a risk to their lives and safety. Beachgoers were also advised to follow the instructions of lifeguards stationed along the emirate’s main beaches to help prevent accidents.