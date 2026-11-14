Running, shooting: Over 600 athletes from 10 nations compete in unusual sports in RAK

Running, swimming and shooting at targets with laser pistols may seem like an unusual combination, but these sports have brought more than 600 athletes from 10 countries to Ras Al Khaimah, as the UAE hosts the Asian biathlon, triathlon and laser run championships for the first time in the Gulf.

The competition, running from November 12 to 14, features athletes as young as eight alongside competitors over 50, offering a glimpse into lesser-known sports that demand more than just speed or endurance.

Unlike traditional races, these events require athletes to master multiple skills. Laser run combines running and laser shooting, biathlon involves running and swimming, while triathlon adds laser shooting to the two disciplines.

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The events are also part of modern pentathlon, an Olympic sport that combines fencing, swimming, obstacle racing, running and shooting.

Adnan Al Hashmi, General Secretary of the UAE Pentathlon Federation, said hosting the Asian championships marks an important step towards developing the sport locally, with hopes of eventually bringing a world championship to Ras Al Khaimah.

“We’re targeting Ras Al Khaimah to be one of the main destinations to host such an event,” he said.

For Indian athlete Bhumi Agrawal, who secured gold in the junior category, competing in Ras Al Khaimah presented an unexpected challenge: running on sand while battling windy conditions.

“It was quite windy, and obviously running in the sand makes it a bit difficult, but it was quite fun and challenging. I enjoyed it a lot,” she said.

The championship marked her first visit to the UAE and her first laser run competition, despite having previously competed internationally in biathlon and triathlon.

Explaining the sport's unusual demands, Agrawal said athletes must switch quickly between running and shooting, with accuracy playing an important role in their overall performance.

“You have to shoot after every 600 meters, and the faster you shoot, the faster you can run because that reduces your time of rest,” she explained.

Her gold medal followed months of demanding preparation, with three daily training sessions dedicated to developing the different skills required in modern pentathlon.

Lebanese national team coach Kevork Atonian pointed to the difficulty of preparing athletes to excel across several disciplines rather than specialising in just one.

Despite arriving with only five athletes, Lebanon secured two silver medals following five months of intensive preparation.

“We are only five people representing Lebanon, but they did their maximum,” Atonian said.

“It is not easy because it is not just one sport. There are different sports, including running, swimming, shooting and obstacles,” he explained.

However, he believes the sport is more accessible than many people might expect, as beginners do not necessarily need expensive equipment or specialised facilities to start training.

For UAE national team athlete Ahmed Musabah Mubarak, competing on home soil was an opportunity to represent his country and put months of training to the test.

Mubarak secured two medals in laser run, finishing second individually and first in the team event.

He said the achievement followed approximately six months of preparation, divided into three stages that began with local competitions before progressing to more advanced training.

“We prepared for this championship for around six months, going through three different stages of training. Thankfully, all the hard work paid off today,” he said.

Competing in his home country gave Mubarak additional motivation to reach the podium.

“From the moment I woke up, I was thinking about the championship. I told myself I had to finish among the top three because I was representing the UAE and wanted to raise my country’s flag,” he said.

His teammate secured first place in the individual event, while Mubarak finished second.

“Thankfully, my teammate came first, and I came second. We represented our country, and that is something we are proud of,” he said.

With categories ranging from under-nine competitors to masters over 50, Al Hashmi said the championships attracted participants across all available age groups, highlighting the sport’s appeal to athletes of different ages and abilities.