Rare white falcon sells for Dh2.1 million, setting world record at Abu Dhabi auction

A rare white falcon has sold for Dh2.1 million ($571,000) at an Abu Dhabi auction, setting what organisers said is the highest price ever paid for a falcon at auction.

The Gyr Pure Ultra White, which originated from the United States, was sold on Sunday during the final falcon auction of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

The sale eclipsed the previous auction record for a pure mottled Gyrfalcon, which reached $467,000 at the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Riyadh in 2021.

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The record sale also capped a run of high-value falcon auctions at this year's ADIHEX, with two other birds crossing the Dh1 million mark.

A Qarmousha Pure Ultra White sold for Dh1.5 million during the fifth auction on August 29, setting the exhibition's previous record, while a Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon chick fetched Dh1.1 million the following day.

The latest record-holder is a Gyr Pure Ultra White, a type prized for its exceptionally rare white plumage and pure lineage.

Falcon auctions have been a major draw at ADIHEX this year, with local and international breeders offering birds selected for their bloodlines, physical characteristics and performance.

The exhibition's first auction on August 15 also drew strong bidding, with a Jeer Pure Super White selling for Dh250,000 after the winning bidder raised the offer from Dh210,000 in a single move.

ADIHEX's 2026 auction programme comprises eight live auctions held before and during the exhibition, alongside an online auction that allows international bidders to participate remotely. The programme has featured 55 leading local and international falcon breeding and care farms, up from 46 last year.

The exhibition, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club.

The auctions are among the main events at ADIHEX, bringing together falconers, breeders and collectors and reflecting the continued demand for high-quality birds as well as the enduring role of falconry in Emirati and Gulf heritage.