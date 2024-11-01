'Rare and medicinal': Sharjah harvests its first batch of organic honey

The first harvest of natural honey in the Al Muntathar Reserve in Sharjah marks a significant milestone in the country's food security efforts. The harvest reflects Sharjah's commitment to developing an organic food system alongside other products like Mleiha milk and various agricultural offerings.

The Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Authority has focused on using innovative practices to adapt beekeeping to the local climate. This leads to honey with distinct health benefits derived from the region's diverse flora.

Dr Engineer Khalifa Musabah Al-Tuniji, chairman of the Agriculture and Livestock Department and CEO of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Authority "Iktifa", highlighted that the unique geographic features of Sharjah, including its mountainous terrain and rich ecosystems, significantly enhance the quality of the honey produced.

The honey production project is characterised by various qualities, emphasising the sustainability of beekeeping in a geography rich with Sidr, Samr, and Ghaf trees, whether in natural reserves or Sharjah's pastures.

Best types of honey

Emirati honey from Ghaf and Sidr trees is considered rare, one of the best types, and has many therapeutic properties. Dr Al-Tuniji recently announced the successful harvest during a ceremony attended by various officials and department directors.

He emphasised the project's alignment with the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It also has the potential to boost the beekeeping sector in the emirate.

"The honey production initiative is vital for sustainable agricultural development and supports our organic food security system," Dr Al-Tuniji stated.