Rankawat to head FII Dubai Chapter

Dubai Crown Prince visits Department of Economy and Tourism, reviews strategy to achieve D33 goals
Harikishan Rankawat, partner and CEO of RNG Auditors and chairman of the ICAI Dubai Chapter, was selected as the president of Federation of Indian Industry (FII – Dubai Chapter) by Dr. Deepak Jain - director-general of FII, India. Ravindra Agarwal, Rajesh Sancheti, Amit Keshri, Himanshu Jain and Richa Gupta were selected as executive committee members of FII – Dubai Chapter.
Hitender Mehta, chairperson international affairs and free trade zone committee FII and Atul Gupta, chairperson GST committee & investment cell were also part of the selection committee for FII – Dubai Chapter. They congratulated the newly selected executive committee for FII – Dubai Chapter. They mentioned that their selection is well-deserved and they were also confident that the new executive committee will make significant contributions towards FII’s growth and development in the UAE.
Rankawat said that he will try his best to bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the table under his leadership. With a strong track record of success as head of finance with various industries in India and UAE and also with the experience at The ICAI Dubai Chapter, he is confident that he will be able to help FII to achieve its mission of promoting the growth and development of Indian industries in the UAE.
Dubai Crown Prince visits Department of Economy and Tourism, reviews strategy to achieve D33 goals
Complaints in the country began at around 10pm, today
Eight films, including ‘Squid Game’ star’s ‘Hunt’, to be showcased
The environment is one of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s highest priorities, from a policy and a personal perspective
Al Jaber noted that MBZUAI is empowering the next generation of AI experts
GCC experts emphasised partnership and asset allocation for sustainable pension fund growth
With magnificent chandeliers lighting the venue and elaborate flower arrangements throughout the ceiling, the ceremony looked majestic
Thumbay Group, Gems Middle East launch the University of London International Foundation Programme at Gulf Medical University