Rankawat to head FII Dubai Chapter

ICAI Dubai Chapter chairman has strong track record

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 6:11 PM

Harikishan Rankawat, partner and CEO of RNG Auditors and chairman of the ICAI Dubai Chapter, was selected as the president of Federation of Indian Industry (FII – Dubai Chapter) by Dr. Deepak Jain - director-general of FII, India. Ravindra Agarwal, Rajesh Sancheti, Amit Keshri, Himanshu Jain and Richa Gupta were selected as executive committee members of FII – Dubai Chapter.

Hitender Mehta, chairperson international affairs and free trade zone committee FII and Atul Gupta, chairperson GST committee & investment cell were also part of the selection committee for FII – Dubai Chapter. They congratulated the newly selected executive committee for FII – Dubai Chapter. They mentioned that their selection is well-deserved and they were also confident that the new executive committee will make significant contributions towards FII’s growth and development in the UAE.

Rankawat said that he will try his best to bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the table under his leadership. With a strong track record of success as head of finance with various industries in India and UAE and also with the experience at The ICAI Dubai Chapter, he is confident that he will be able to help FII to achieve its mission of promoting the growth and development of Indian industries in the UAE.