Ramadan: Sheikh Mohammed praises Sheikha Hind for 'one million meals' food drive

About 200 hotels and food establishments in the UAE will support the initiative to benefit the needy

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 5:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday praised Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum for launching an initiative that will create one million meals from surplus food and distribute it to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Hind is a role model. She is a companion in philanthropy,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in his tweet.

Sheikha Hind is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, which announced the distribution of more than 10 million meals to various beneficiaries in 2021.

The charitable initiative will be supported by 200 hotels and food establishments. About 37 million people have been beneficiaries of the Food Bank since it was founded, the Dubai Ruler further said in his note.

The Food Bank has also attracted several sponsorships from major establishments in the UAE.