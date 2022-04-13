Ramadan: Sheikh Mohammed praises Sheikha Hind for 'one million meals' food drive

The award ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum 2022
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday praised Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum for launching an initiative that will create one million meals from surplus food and distribute it to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.
“Hind is a role model. She is a companion in philanthropy,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in his tweet.
Sheikha Hind is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, which announced the distribution of more than 10 million meals to various beneficiaries in 2021.
The charitable initiative will be supported by 200 hotels and food establishments. About 37 million people have been beneficiaries of the Food Bank since it was founded, the Dubai Ruler further said in his note.
The Food Bank has also attracted several sponsorships from major establishments in the UAE.
The award ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum 2022
UAE1 day ago
It is in line with the government's digital agenda
UAE1 day ago
Through ‘Endowment Sukuk’ individuals, companies can contribute to health, educational and humanitarian programmes
UAE1 day ago
She was buried today at Al Hudiabah Cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE1 day ago
The initiative has successfully reduced negative phenomena by 40 per cent over five years
UAE2 days ago
A post about the anomaly has been circulating on social media
UAE2 days ago
The new towers are powered by solar energy
UAE2 days ago
The platform will feature an integrated dashboard to monitor local, regional and global food security situations
UAE2 days ago