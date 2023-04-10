Ramadan recipe of the day: Moroccan chicken olives with lemon

Customers spotting suspicious activity relating to the firm have been asked to alert authorities as soon as possible
Emirati self-taught chef Sumaya Obaid is known for her dedication to promoting and preserving the authentic flavours of Emirati and Arab cuisine.
She is a professional cook who regularly shares her knowledge and passion by training other chefs. She has also worked as a kitchen consultant for international companies.
Sumaya’s versatility and expertise have also made her a sought-after culinary critic, exploring hotels and restaurants worldwide and reviewing dishes based on their flavours.
Here is a recipe she has shared:
Moroccan Chicken Olives with Lemon
Ingredients:
1kg cubed chicken
1cup chopped coriander leaves
1cup chopped onion
1cup chopped parsley
1tbsp ginger and garlic paste
1pinch of saffron
Salt and pepper to taste
Pickled lemon and olives
1tsp turmeric
Method:
1. Mix all the ingredients together except for the lemon and the olives.
2. Massage the chicken with the mixture.
3. Mix the chicken with the remaining mixture and cook it in a non-stick casserole over low heat.
4. Once the chicken is almost cooked, add the olives and the lemon on top. Cook it until the chicken is tender and serve.
