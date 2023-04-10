Ramadan recipe of the day: Moroccan chicken olives with lemon

Self-taught Emirati chef Sumaya Obaid shares an authentic Arab recipe

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 5:20 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 5:25 PM

Emirati self-taught chef Sumaya Obaid is known for her dedication to promoting and preserving the authentic flavours of Emirati and Arab cuisine.

She is a professional cook who regularly shares her knowledge and passion by training other chefs. She has also worked as a kitchen consultant for international companies.

Sumaya’s versatility and expertise have also made her a sought-after culinary critic, exploring hotels and restaurants worldwide and reviewing dishes based on their flavours.

Here is a recipe she has shared:

Moroccan Chicken Olives with Lemon

Ingredients:

1kg cubed chicken

1cup chopped coriander leaves

1cup chopped onion

1cup chopped parsley

1tbsp ginger and garlic paste

1pinch of saffron

Salt and pepper to taste

Pickled lemon and olives

1tsp turmeric

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients together except for the lemon and the olives.

2. Massage the chicken with the mixture.

3. Mix the chicken with the remaining mixture and cook it in a non-stick casserole over low heat.

4. Once the chicken is almost cooked, add the olives and the lemon on top. Cook it until the chicken is tender and serve.

