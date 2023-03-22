Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah to ramp up inspections on shops, retailers during holy month

Inspectors will make sure that establishments clearly display prices of products before consumers make their purchases to prevent fraud

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 5:35 PM

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced that it will ramp up inspections on shops and economic establishments during Ramadan.

Starting from the first day of the holy month, SEDD will intensify awareness and inspection campaigns at the emirate level, in order to educate both consumers and merchants about their rights and duties to ensure the safety of markets.

The inspection campaigns will focus on the Sharjah’s markets and retailers. The inspectors will spread awareness on the importance of adhering to the laws, ensuring that the consumer has the required knowledge about the goods being bought (including prices), and preventing any fraud in the selling process.

The SEDD is keen to ensure that retailers stick to the laws, provide the best services, and do not sell goods that do not meet the department's terms and conditions.

The inspection campaigns will cover the various cities and regions of Sharjah, in an effort to ensure the safety of all economic practices in the markets during the holy month.

It was stressed that inspectors will ensure that retailers will list the prices of products before consumers make their purchases in order to prevent any fraud.

The official said that SEDD operates regularly through a comprehensive field plan to carry out inspection tours, which are implemented throughout the year by a specialised team.

He urged community members to make complaints by calling the centre on 80080000 or by visiting the department’s website: www.sedd.ae.

