Ramadan in UAE: Scholars discuss importance of ethical values in building society

They also talk about how Islam has consolidated these values

KT file photo shows Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, interacting with audience at an earlier Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 7:16 PM

Emirati scholars have highlighted the importance of instilling values as a human necessity for building civilisations and attaining a good life.

During the first Ramadan lecture, titled 'Values and Their Impact on Human Development and Societies', which was held in the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed, at Al Bateen Palace on Tuesday evening, the scholars also discussed how Islam has consolidated these values, like other religions whose teachings were focused on the revival and promotion of values.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Director of the UAE Fatwa Council said human values are necessary for individual self-discipline and building collective communities.

“The ethical values are the cornerstones of religion. They serve as a compass to direct how people should behave toward each other, understand, and fulfil their obligations to society, and live their lives,” said Al Derei.

“Despite the differences among philosophers about the nature and root source of values, they all universally agreed on their importance for a prosperous – comparable to water - without which, no life can exist.”

He also spoke about transforming values into social behaviours and stressed on the importance of making a habit of these through perseverance, patience, and a desire to inculcate them in families.

Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, Director of Fatwa Department, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Dubai explained the different types of values, making a distinction between spiritual and subjective values, which include honesty, bearing responsibility, positivity, alongside appropriate talk, spreading peace, and family values that are embodied in mercy, giving, love, and loyalty.

He also referred to social values, including patience, courage, altruism, and forgiveness, in addition to national values, which include loyalty to one’s homeland and commitment to safeguarding harmony among its citizens.

“Happiness is about attaining good values and morals. It is not about money. A nation without values is a failed nation,” said Al Haddad.

He noted that it was important to instil good values and morals in children at an early age because it will be harder teaching them good manners when they become old.

Al Haddad also shed light on economic values, including work in all its forms, because it is the backbone of the economy. He also addressed the importance of cultural values and cited instances that reinforce these meanings.

He explained the correlation between values and nations’ growth and economic development. Societies that exhibit these values are coherent and harmonious, which reinforce security and stability. By achieving global confidence through its robust economy, these nations are able to attract investment and development.

The lecture was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, a number of Emiratis and other local and international dignitaries.

The Ramadan series aim to address the challenges society collectively face today, while facilitating a united sense of community.

